Woodstock Opera House to host Raise the Curtain fundraising week

Woodstock Opera House will host its inaugural weeklong Raise the Curtain campaign Sept. 18 to 23 in celebration of its resident companies while raising money for its renovation and preservation projects.

During the week of giving, individuals, businesses and organizations can come together to support the Woodstock Opera House and its four resident companies: Woodstock Fine Arts Association, Judith Svalander’s School of Ballet, Theatre 121 and OffSquare Music.

Through a weeklong fundraising drive, volunteer activities, an awareness campaign and live performances, the Raise the Curtain campaign is designed to encourage people to support the opera house’s mission of providing high-quality, accessible arts experiences that entertain, educate and inspire, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Woodstock Fine Arts Association will host “An Evening with Legendary Polar Explorer Will Steger.” Steger has traveled tens of thousands of miles by kayak and dogsled over the course of 50 years, leading teams on some of the most significant polar expeditions in history. Tickets are $95 and will benefit the Woodstock Fine Arts Association. The price includes a pre-reception buffet dinner and dessert. A cash bar with live music by Rich Prezioso of Off Square Music and a silent auction also will take place.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Judith Svalander Dance Theatre and Theatre 121 will host “Curtains Up! Theatre 121,” and Storybook Players will perform a 45-minute children’s show from 9 to 11 a.m. for a suggested donation of $10. The evening production features the Judith Svalander Dance Theatre performing “Roma Fire!” Then join Theatre 121 for a variety showcase. Tickets arecost $50 and include a pre- and post-event reception.

To make a direct donation in support of the Raise the Curtain campaign or to buy tickets to the events, visit WoodstockOperaHouse.com or call the box office at 815-338-5300.