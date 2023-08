Woodstock man admits to possessing cocaine, gets 5 years in prison

A Woodstock man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing cocaine and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to McHenry County court records.

David Santos, 27, pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal to one count of possessing between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.

A conviction on the charge typically can carry a sentence of four to 15 years in prison but also is probational.

Santos was initially charged last year with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Class X felony, as well as possession of a cocaine, Class 1 felony, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the more serious Class X felony, Santos could have faced up to 30 years in prison.

He is accused of possessing the cocaine on May 19, 2022, according to the indictment.