Compassion for Campers to host fundraiser at Crystal Lake Brewery

The organization Compassion for Campers can be found twice a month at a Crystal Lake church handing out supplies such as camping gear, personal hygiene supplies and nonperishable food to those experiencing homelessness.

An independent ministry of the Tree of Life Unitarian Universalists Congregation in McHenry, the group is able to help about 30 people each time. But funds to distribute supplies are getting low, Compassion for Campers coordinator Patrick Murfin said.

“It’s actually been so serious that our volunteers have been purchasing what we need out of their own pockets,” Murfin said.

To continue providing supplies for the unhoused and underhoused, a fundraising event for Compassion for Campers will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Crystal Lake Brewing, 150 N. Main St.

Murfin said he hopes to raise enough money to fund, at minimum, the next three months of supply distributions.

On the first and third Fridays of every month, Compassion for Campers hands out about $1,000 worth of gear to help people experiencing homelessness.

Longtime Compassion for Campers client Gregory Garrison will be headlining the fundraiser by performing his own music. He conducts his music on synthesizers under the stage name G Man – A Kaleidoscope of Sounds produced by Gregory John Garrison.

“It’s evidently quite unique,” Murfin said. “I’m looking forward to hearing the stuff he’s been working on for some time.”

Garrison first became homeless after his recording studio was damaged with water, he was in a car crash, and his studio was foreclosed on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser Wednesday also will include a silent auction of gift baskets, a 50-50 raffle and food.

Folk singer Norm Siegel and vocalist and guitarist Carrie MacDonald also will perform at the event. Siegel said he hopes his music will help people experiencing homelessness to feel positive.

“Spread the music, and spread the good cheer,” Siegel said.

A $25 donation will be requested upon entry to the event and includes a voucher for a beer or beverage. For details, visit bit.ly/CompassionforCampersEvent.