Crystal Lake man accused of stabbing man, stealing satchel pleads not guilty

A Crystal Lake man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging he stabbed a man in the abdomen and stole his satchel last year, McHenry County court records show.

Jarvoisias J. McCoy, 19, of the 200 block of Elmhurst Road, is charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony, as well as aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated battery and theft, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the most serious Class X felony, McCoy could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Authorities alleged that on or about Aug. 29, 2022, McCoy indicated “verbally or by his actions” that he was armed with firearm and threatened “imminent use of force” while taking a satchel valued at less than $500, according to the indictment.

He also is accused of stabbing the man in the abdomen, causing “great bodily harm,” according to the indictment.

The alleged robbery took place about 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Crystal Lake apartment complex and the men knew each other, Crystal Lake Deputy Chief Richard Neumann said.

Neumann could not confirm what was inside the satchel.

When McCoy was initially arrested July 7 on a $15,000 warrant, he was charged only with theft, a less serious Class 3 felony. He then posted 10% of the bond and was released from the McHenry County jail the same day, according to court records.

It was unclear Friday if prosecutors would seek to increase his bond as a result of the more serious charges.

McCoy, being represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office, is due back in court Oct. 6