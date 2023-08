Pearl Street Bridge in McHenry will be reduced to one lane on Thursday for routine bridge maintenance, the city said in an alert Wednesday.

The closure, which will go from Riverside Drive to North River Road, will begin at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the work. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday.

The city has asked drivers to plan for extra time or use an alternate route if possible.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 815-363-2186.