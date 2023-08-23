McHenry native enters Class of 2027 Plebe Summer at U.S. Naval Academy

Diego Montes, a McHenry native and graduate of Illinois Math and Science Academy, has been inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027.

Montes was inducted on June 29, marking the beginning of six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training during Plebe Summer.

About 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the academy’s “plebe” or freshman class. Each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. During this time, plebes have no access to TV, movies, the internet or music and access to cellphones is restricted. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.

The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenge that awaits them. As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft.