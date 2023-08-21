Crystal Lake pole building lost in Sunday fire

A pole building is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday at 8611 Huntley Road in Crystal Lake, according to a news release from the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.

The building was unoccupied when the fire broke out and there were no injuries, according to the news release.

Firefighters responded at 12:20 p.m., finding no fire hydrants in the area. Mutual aid was requested from other departments via the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

The fire was under control at 2:20 p.m., but HAZMAT crews responded to contain runoff from the fire, the news release said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.