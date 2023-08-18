Tree of Life Open Mic Night is back, looking for performers

Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation will host its Open Mic and Coffee House from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the church, 5603 Bull Valley Road in McHenry.

The event is a showcase of performers, including musicians in all genres, poets, spoken word artists, magicians and novelty acts.

Event organizer Lisa Campagnolo is issuing a call for acts to sign up. Performers can sign up on the spot for one of the 12 open slots. Each should be no longer than a firm eight minutes. Larger acts will receive ample additional time.

Coffee and light refreshments will be available. The event is free and open to the public, but free will donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact Campagnolo at energy12262019@gmail.com.