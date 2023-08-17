August 17, 2023
Shaw Local
Woodstock High School class of 1973 holding its 50th reunion

Weekend activities set for Sept. 22-Sept. 24

Woodstock High School

Woodstock High School is seen Aug. 4, 2020, in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar)

The Woodstock High School Class of 1973 is holding its 50th reunion next month.

A weekend of events is planned from Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

On Friday, alumni are planning to meet at 6 p.m. at the Crosstown Classic Football Game at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road. The $10 cost per person includes an entrance fee, pork sandwich, chips and a drink, according to a flier. About 8 p.m., or after the game, alumni are planning to meet at Ortmann’s Red Iron Tavern, 101 E. Church St.

A tour of Woodstock High School is planned at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the front entrance, which is door #1. Later that day, the main event is planned from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Woodstock Country Club, 10310 Country Club Road, Bull Valley. There will be substantial hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and live music. The Beaux is playing from 7 to 10 p.m., according to the flier. The cost is $75 a person.

Alumni are planning to have breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Woodstock Moose, 406 Clay St.