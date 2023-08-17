2nd teenager arrested in May burglary at Marengo Guns

Marengo police on Wednesday arrested a second teenager in connection with a burglary May 13 at Marengo Guns.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with six felonies, including burglary, possession of a stolen gun, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal damage to property, according to a news release.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested shortly after burglary, Marengo police said in a release at the time.

More information about the two was not released due to their ages.

Marengo officers responded about 4:25 a.m. May 13 after a report of suspicious persons who appeared to be hiding near the store at 20014 E. Grant Highway, according to the release. Officers found two people standing near a broken front window at the store, who then fled on foot toward a running vehicle nearby.

That vehicle was later determined to be stolen, according to police.

With the help of other police agencies, a perimeter was established, according to the release, and about 5 a.m., a teenager was found trying to leave the area and arrested.

Then, at 8:20 a.m. that day, a stolen vehicle was reported to Marengo police from an address on the 1000 block of East Grant Highway. Police said they think the theft and the stolen vehicle were related.

The Marengo Police Department was assisted in its investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Woodstock Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Roscoe Police Department, Rockford Police Department, Beloit Police Department, and the Rockford office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the release.