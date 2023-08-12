Lakewood looks to start construction on RedTail Golf Club in September

The village-owned RedTail Golf Club is getting closer to reconstruction as the Lakewood board plans to start construction Sept. 5, although construction companies still are bidding on the project.
On Aug. 22, the village is scheduled to open the sealed bids for the project and vote on the bids and finance plans at the Aug. 29 board meeting, Village President David Stavropoulos said. Demolition is expected to start Sept. 5.
During a Village Board meeting last week, Lakewood trustees voted in favor of renting a temporary construction trailer for $45,044. The motion passed 6-0 on Tuesday evening so the golf club will have a place to operate while the current building gets demolished and the new building gets built during the fall.
RedTail Golf Club, located at 7900 Redtail Drive, has been planning major reconstruction for the site for more than a year. The project is estimated to cost almost $4 million and includes a new clubhouse and a golf cart pavilion.
With renderings and attorney advice, the village has spent about $18,000 on the project so far, Village Manager Jean Heckman said.
Some board members said that purchasing a trailer before construction is set and finalized may be a bad idea.
“It’s certainly not ideal in the world of construction, but mostly nothing ever is. So we’re trying to be proactive,” Stavropoulos said.
The monthly rent for the 56-foot-by-24-foot trailer is $3,300. It will have running water, electricity, internet and bathrooms. The board plans on renting the trailer for eight months, plus other fees such as installation.
A 30-foot-by-60-foot tent also will be moved to accommodate the new space while construction is happening. Teardown and setup costs to move the tent were approved for $1,457.50.
Despite the construction, RedTail plans to continue full operation out of the temporary trailer and tents.
Residents have expressed concerns for the price tag on the new clubhouse. Heckman said that the golf club has increased revenue from May to July by $180,000, compared with last year. She anticipates the village will put down $825,000, which will make the loan less than $3 million.
Construction will continue through the fall and winter. The village expects the building to be completed by May 24. Stavropoulos said winter weather could delay construction.