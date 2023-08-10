Woodstock Chamber of Commerce moves back to Square

The Woodstock Chamber of Commerce is moving to the Woodstock Old Courthouse this week. The new location will be open after Aug. 17, according to Woodstock Chamber of Commerce president Brad Ball.
The Chamber began moving Wednesday, but the process of moving offices “has been in the works” since about 2019 and 2020, said Danielle Gulli, Woodstock executive director of economic development. Gulli previously was president of the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce is moving out of its 127 E. Calhoun St. location. The Chamber previously was on the Woodstock Square at a location on Cass Street.
“It was great for foot traffic,” Gulli said.
One of the highlights of the new location will be a visitor center that will be open seven days a week that the Chamber will operate, Ball said. The visitor center will highlight local businesses, allowing residents to connect with Woodstock-area businesses that are Chamber members.
“One of the great things about a Chamber is it connects,” Gulli said.
The visitor center, true to its name, also will offer souvenirs and postcards for sale to visitors and residents. It also will have information about local activities and other information that visitors to the area might be interested in.
Gulli said sometimes visitors to Woodstock will visit places downtown and ask about the city and staff at downtown businesses might not know the answer to visitors’ questions.
The visitor center will “have someone there to answer questions,” Gulli said.
Ball said he thinks the visitor center will make visiting Woodstock more pleasant, and that a visitor center is something the city needs.
“We’re definitely trying to enhance the visitor experience,” Ball said. “A seven-day-a-week visitor center has been needed for a while.”
Gulli is looking forward to having the Chamber of Commerce return to the Square.
“We’re just very excited,” Gulli said.