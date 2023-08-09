Residents, council members reflect on gravel mine vote

He’s spoken out against Jack Pease and Super Aggregates’ McHenry gravel mine proposal since February, but Mike Alva almost didn’t go the McHenry City Council meeting Monday night.
Before the meeting, Alva said he thought the annexation and accompanying gravel mine “was a done deal,” but he decided to go for the last vote.
When Mayor Wayne Jett cast his “no” vote turning down the annexation, there was crying along with the cheers and clapping, Alva said.
“It was one of those moments you just cried to. It moved people so much.”— Val-Mar County Estates resident Mike Alva
“It was like watching a movie. It hits you hard that it really just happened,” Alva said. “It was one of those moments you just cried to. It moved people so much.”
In a vote that required a super-majority for approval, Jett cast the last, deciding vote. He joined with Alderman Frank McClatchey, 3rd Ward, and Alderwoman Chris Bassi, 4th Ward, to deny the annexation agreement.
Pease sought to annex 110 acres of land at Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road, and a permit to mine the site for sand and gravel for 10 years, with an option to extend the mining operation for another five years. Once the mining was done, there would be a lake on the site, around which Pease wanted to build houses.
As part of his negotiations with the city of McHenry, Pease also agreed to install sewer and water connections for future commercial development on the site.
Alderwoman Sue Miller, 7th Ward, said that was one of the reasons she voted for the plan. Aldermen Victor Santi, 1st Ward; Andy Glab, 2nd Ward; Shawn Strach, 5th Ward; and Michael Koch, 6th Ward; also voted in favor of the annexation agreement.
“It is a loss for the city of McHenry. [Pease] was willing to do the infrastructure improvements to develop east of town with sewer and water,” Miller said Tuesday.
She said she also believes, as Jett said following the vote, that the site will become a gravel mine if Pease seeks the permit from McHenry County.
Pease, Miller said, “will go to the county and it will become a pit under the county’s authority.”
McClatchey, one of the “no” votes, said residents will continue to fight against the pit at the county level.
For him, the gravel mine “is a bad location. ... It is not good for McHenry,” McClatchey said.
The Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road location is one of the city’s main entrances.
“It would look shabby. Even with berms” blocking sight lines, McClatchey said.
“We, as a city, did the right thing last night,” he said.
Pease did not return a call for comment on Tuesday regarding his next steps, but did say at the end of Monday’s meeting that he planned to “switch gears” and seek a pre-annexation agreement “to develop the commercial as we go to the county for the temporary mining permit.”
Alva, who lives in the unincorporated Val-Mar County Estates backing up to the site, said that like him many of those who spoke out against the mine do not live in McHenry. They will continue the fight with McHenry County.
“People are doing their homework to fight this,” if it reaches the county board, Alva said.