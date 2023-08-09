McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of July 30, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Caitlyn J. Montana, 33, of the 1500 block of Northfield Court, Harvard; aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to a person 13 years or younger, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, two counts of domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child and three counts of resisting a police officer.
Michelle C. Villar, 52, of the 400 block of Sandhurst Lane, Elgin; aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older and domestic battery.
Tyler J. Diehl, 26, of the 100 block of North Benton Street, Woodstock; retail theft with previous conviction.
Craig J. Whittington, 39, of the 9700 block of Bonner Lane, Spring Grove; possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Joseph E. Lobocki, 36, of the 900 block of Thornwood Lane, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older, two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and two counts of domestic battery.
Nathaniel R. Chapwesk, 29, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake; six counts of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, eight counts of domestic battery and violating bond conditions. Chapwesk was indicted in a separate case with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, five counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and violating bond conditions.
Philip J. Dawson, 36, of the 600 block of Acadia Circle, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael R. Mantor, 48, of the 4900 block of North New England Avenue, Chicago; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, possession of less than 200 grams of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.
Jonathan B. Sawyer, 49, of the 500 block of East Woodmoor Drive, Round Lake Beach; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, possession of less than 200 grams of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer. Sawyer was indicted in a separate case with retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft with previous conviction, driving while license revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Marcus S. Malewski, 49, of the 13100 block Red Drive, Lemont; violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction.
Charice A. Eakins, 51, of the 1300 block of Ivy Lane, Algonquin; aggravated battery to a nurse.
Felix Duran, 47, of the 800 block of Ollie Court, Carpentersville; possession of a fictitious or altered ID card.
Jeremy S. Smith, 37, of the 8800 block of Sunset Drive, Wonder Lake; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Jason L. Beaty, 39, of the 700 block of North Lillian Street, McHenry; retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft with previous conviction and driving while license revoked.
Alexa M. Boyer, 35, of the 500 block of Darlington Drive, Crystal Lake; forgery.
Florentino Alarcon-Mendez, 39, of the 500 block of Harlow Street, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
James C. Bojorge, 36, of the 100 block of Pueblo Road, Carpentersville; possession and possession with intent to deliver less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving while license revoked and driving with expired registration.
John E. Roberts, 64, of the 4200 block of Sioux Lane, McHenry; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three prior DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked.
James C. Handegan, 45, of the 7400 block of South Drive, Wonder Lake; two counts of domestic battery with previous convictions, two counts of domestic battery and four counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer.
Jonathan K.R. Turner, 33, of the 100 block of West Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated domestic battery; possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, possession of a firearm as a felon and two counts of domestic battery.
Mila S. Namts, 61, of the 29700 block of North Environ Circle, Lake Bluff; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Natalya Namts, 36, of the 29700 block of North Environ Circle, Lake Bluff; retail theft of property worth more than $300.