Proposed McHenry gravel mine vote set for Monday

After two months of debate, the McHenry City Council is set to vote Monday night on Jack Pease’s controversial annexation and conditional use permit for a sand and gravel mine in the city.
“As far as voting goes, it will be denied or approved on Monday,” McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said.
To allow for the large crowd that’s expected, the 7 p.m. meeting has been moved to the McHenry High School Upper Campus Auditorium, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road.
The gravel mine proposal first appeared on the June 5 council agenda. Pease pulled his proposal from consideration that night, saying he wanted more time to meet with neighbors and provide information about his plans for a gravel mine at Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road.
Then, at a July 17 meeting attended by an estimated 300 residents, the council tabled the request pending a hydrogeological review of the proposal by a third party and an ensuing report back to the council.
That report, as well as the city’s response to questions posed online by area residents, is included in the council’s agenda packet for Monday’s meeting. It can be found online at cityofmchenry.org.
The report, prepared by engineer Larry Thomas of Chicago-based Stanley Consultants, outlines the materials he reviewed and his conclusions of those reviews.
Thomas’ report begins on page 66 of the packet. The city’s response to questions starts on page 149 of the online packet. Those answers also were emailed directly to anyone who posed a question to the city’s forum, Jett said.
Thomas also will attend the Monday meeting to answer questions.
In his conclusions, Thomas wrote that groundwater quantities will not be reduced from the mining operation, that the groundwater flow direction will remain unchanged and that groundwater contamination is unlikely to come from the mine.
His recommendations, including requiring additional testing wells and other “best management practices to reduce the potential of a spill or discharge on the property” has been included in the annexation agreement, Thomas wrote.
According to the report, plans are to mine mostly sand from the site, and to a depth of no more than 50 feet. That is where a clay barrier exists.
A majority of private wells “extend approximately 60 to 90 feet below the ground surface and are separated from the mining operation by the clay layer,” according the report.
During an interview and tour his Belvidere gravel mine, Pease told the Northwest Herald that the McHenry mining operation would leave a 50-foot deep pond once the sand and gravel deposits were removed.
He’s also agreed to 10-foot-high earthen berms surrounding the mining operation if approved, Pease said.
Pease pointed residents, and Jett, to the Belvidere mine along Interstate 90 because of its similarity to the McHenry proposal. The company uses an electric dredge to vacuum sand and gravel from the bottom of the lake. A pipe takes the mixed sand and gravel to a tower where it is sorted by a conveyor belt and separated into gravel, sand and super-fine sand.
The water is then piped back into the man-made lake.
Jett has brought several carloads of residents, including some city council members, to tour the Belvidere facility.
“You can’t make an educated decision if you don’t see the site,” Jett said.
On Friday, Jett said he was still uncertain how he would vote on Monday.
“It is tough, for me. Landowners have rights and if they meet the criteria” for both the city and county’s mine ordinances “they will win the fight of it being a pit,” Jett said.
While the mayor typically votes only to break ties, in this case Jett’s vote is needed for two motions regarding the annexation request, according to the staff report to council.
If the McHenry council denies the annexation and special use permit, Pease can go to the McHenry County Board and have it approved but not annexed to a municipality.
“We have more restrictions in place” than the county’s mining ordinance does, Jett said.