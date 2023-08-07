Proposed McHenry gravel mine vote set for Monday

An electric dredge sits in the water table at Super Aggregates Belvidere mine, similar to the operation Jack Pease proposes in McHenry. The dredge vacuums up rock and sand from the bottom of the water table, which are then sorted by conveyor belt into gravel, sand and super-fine sand. The McHenry City Council is set to vote on Pease's proposal Monday night. (Dominic Di Palermo)