How Belvidere’s gravel mine compares to the proposal in McHenry

At the Super Aggregates Clear Lake gravel and sand mine in Belvidere, a barge sits on a lake just a stone’s throw from Interstate 90.
That lake wasn’t there in 2017, when Belvidere approved Jack Pease’s request to annex 1135 Ipsen Road into the city and mine it.
Over the past six years, 120,000 tons of stone and 90,000 tons of sand have been removed from the 38-acre site, Pease said.
That is where the lake comes in. As the electric dredge sucks up rock and sand from the ever-expanding lake bottom and sends it to a conveyor belt to sort, the water sitting just below the surface fills in the now-open space.
Pease expects to have the Belvidere site mined out in another six years.
The Belvidere site – both in its sand and rock content and his plans for mining operations – are similar to his McHenry proposal to mine 110 acres at Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road. McHenry’s City Council is set to vote on that proposal Monday night.
Pease said he finds gravel deposits to mine with plans for the land once that work is done.
“I have to go where the glacier went,” Pease said of where he places gravel pits.
During past glaciation periods, receding ice sheets dropped rock and gravel in McHenry County and other points in northern Illinois.
“We know where to find it,” Pease said of such deposits.
Pease also said that for his companies, gravel extraction is secondary to land development.
Once the sand and gravel is removed from Ipsen Road – or in 15 years from when the agreement with Belvidere was signed – the site automatically is rezoned as a corporate center district.
He envisions a future corporate office building there, overlooking the interstate and with an L-shaped lake in front of it.
At the McHenry site, Pease said he wants to build homes around a future lake.
While the cities of Belvidere and McHenry phrased their annexation ordinances differently, the McHenry ordinance also has a 15-year window.
The permit would allow Pease to mine on the site for 10 years, plus an option to renew for five more years.
The 15-year window was negotiated from 20 years, McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said.
“I won’t be here in 10 years” and Pease – or future Super Aggregates management – would negotiate with future councils for the next five-year phase, Jett said.