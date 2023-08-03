McHenry County felony report for week of July 23, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of July 23 through 29, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime, but have not been proved guilty in court.
Tristan A. Johnson, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Linden Court, Cary, was charged Friday, July 28, with two counts of aggravated battery to a child younger than 13.
Jessica L. Krochmal, 28, of the 800 block of Crabapple Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, July 23, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failing to yield.
Martha Cruz-Hernandez, 26, of the 400 block of Porter Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, July 24, with aggravated battery to a child younger than 13, two counts of domestic battery and three counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
Jeremiah E. Borgert, 44, of the 2400 block of Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Wednesday, July 26, with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member younger than 18.
Kimberly L. Temple, 35, of the 1100 block of Golf Lane, Wheaton, was charged Wednesday, July 26, with knowingly writing a bad check.
Timmy L. Weeks, 61, of the 2500 block of Drury Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, was charged Wednesday, July 26, with aggravated identity theft of a person older than 60 and identity theft involving $500 to $10,000.
Gytis Stanevicius, 36, of the 10800 block of Kilpatrick Avenue, Oak Lawn, was charged Friday, July 28, with possession of 18 Adderall pills and possession of seven Clonazepam pills and obstructing justice.
Jill A. Orlove, 67, of the 500 block of Woodland Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, July 29, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, aggravated battery to a paramedic, aggravated fleeing resulting in more than $300 in property damage, driving while license suspended and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Amilcar Dorado-Guzman, 47, of the 200 block of West Burbank Street, Harvard, was charged Friday, July 28, with domestic battery, possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card and possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card.
Alejandro Nazario, 49, of the 500 block of Blackhawk Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Monday, July 24, with five counts of sexual relations within families.
Andres L. Hernandez, 28, of the 1000 block of Briden Drive, Marengo, was charged Monday, July 24, with three counts of aggravated battery of a police officer, threatening a police officer and two counts of resisting a police officer.
Filomeno Xique, 46, of the 400 block of Damen Street, Marengo, was charged Monday, July 24, with predatory criminal sexual assault to victim younger than 13 and criminal sexual abuse.
Sean J. Ruble, 45, of the 300 block of West Prairie Street, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, July 26, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
Joseph L. Lekics II, 32, of the 700 block of Logan Avenue, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, July 26, with aggravated cruelty to animals.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Department
Sarah N. Hunsicker, 41, of the 11000 block of Pebble Drive, Huntley, was charged Sunday, July 23, with possession of less than 15 grams of Hydrocodone and theft of property worth less than $500.
Azmi S. Ibrahim, of the 300 block of Cory Avenue, Waukegan, was charged Monday, July 24, with armed robbery of property worth more than $500 and mob action.
Christopher B. Williams, 20, of the 1900 block of Countryside Lane, Round Lake Beach, was charged Monday, July 24 with armed robbery of property worth more than $500 and mob action.
William E. Gilbert, 41, of the 600 block of South Jackson Street, Waukegan, was charged Tuesday, July 25, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine, possession and possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of heroin, possession and possession with the intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, possession of less than 200 grams of a substance containing fentanyl, possession with the intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Marquill J. Thompson, 24, of the 8100 block of South Throop Street, Chicago, was charged Thursday, July 27, with possession and possession with the intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, possession and possession with the intent to deliver 55 amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, possession and possession with the intent to deliver five lisdexamfetamine pills, possession and possession with the intent to deliver 12 clonazepam pills and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David M. Mikolajczyk, 43, of the 10000 block of Circle Drive, Richmond, was charged Monday, July 24, with attempting to disarm a police officer.