Hebron Public Library celebrates 100 years with old-fashioned street dance

Josh Stevens is hoping his dark green suit, spectacles, fedora hat and suspenders looks “Gatsby-esque” for the costume contest set for later this month.

He’s hoping to see other residents dress up in period costumes for the Hebron Public Library’s Dancing through the Decades street dance, celebrating 100 years for the institution.

Dancing through the Decades is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, on Aug. 12., in the village of Hebron parking lot, 12007 Prairie Avenue.

“Dressing in a custom reflecting your favorite decade from the past 100 years is strongly encouraged,” Stevens wrote in a news release about the event.

While he is going for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Jay Gatsby, there is no requirement to dress up as a literary character, Stevens said in an interview, adding that going in costume could be fun.

“We want to see people dress up and have a good time. We might have to have a second competition for that ... if they came as their favorite literary character,” Stevens said.

The library’s board of directors won’t be too picky about which decade – or century – a costume represents, either.

“If they come as a viking ... we will let it go as long as they come dressed,” Stevens said.

The past 100 years is a highlight, however, because of the library’s anniversary and 100 years of private fundraising to keep its doors open.

While it is called the Hebron Public Library, there is no library district or taxing body for the service and it is funded only via donations.

First housed in a Main Street grocery store’s second floor, the library was founded by the “Ladies’ Afternoon Social Club” in 1923.

According to its own history, the group began fundraising in 1915 for the library and opened with 1,925 books.

Then, in 1926, the club was able to purchase a small building on Main Street to use as a library, and stayed there for 46 years.

In 1972, the Presbyterian Church disbanded and donated the current library, at 9908 St. Albans St. A renovation of that building was finished in 2021.

Stevens, who also is a Hebron Village Board trustee, is now the library board president and head librarian.

The street dance itself is a call back to Hebron’s history, Stevens said. He was told the village hosted street dances in the past, but it has been at least more than a dozen years since the last one, before he moved to town.

Music for the night will be provided by a playlist and the Charleston – and a competition for the classic dance style - is planned, along with other games. Hart’s Saloon will operate a beer trailer (wrist bands required) and a local 4-H Club is selling water, soda, chips and prepackaged food.

Those seeking a full meal are encouraged to dine at one of the town’s restaurants.