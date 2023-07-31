McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of June 23 - June 29, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Melissa E. Gutierrez, 38, of the 3400 block of East Oakwood Road, Oak Creek, Wisconsin; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and criminal trespass to land.
Sarah L. Westman, 29, of the 4300 block of West Shamrock Lane, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and two counts driving under the influence of alcohol.
Luis Tellez, 40, of the 1000 block of Dean Avenue, Wheeling; possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.
Daniel A. Morales, 40, of the 8800 block of Reese Road, Harvard; three counts of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
Richard A. Selby, Jr., 58, of the 5600 block of Hawthorne Lane, Crystal Lake; altering registration sticker and driving while license revoked.
Karly R. Kingston, 32, of the 300 block of North Tratt Street, White Water, Wisconsin; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Deaunte Oliver, 29, of the zero to 100 block of West 99th Street, Chicago; identity theft and theft of property worth more than $500.
James D. Gordon, 35, of the 100 block of N Vincent Drive, Bolingbrook; possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
John F. Waldron III, 40, of the 2800 block of Walnut Drive, Wonder Lake; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failing to report damage to unattended vehicle, driving while license revoked and improper lane use.
Jackson T. Hatfield, 25, of the 200 block of Uteg Street, Crystal Lake; four counts of aggravated domestic battery and four counts of domestic battery.
Noah T. Covelli, 21, of the zero to 100 block of Thornhill Court, Cary; aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of criminal damage to government property.
Faith M. Sorensen, 31, of the 400 block of South Buckingham Drive, Crystal Lake; retail theft of property worth less than $300 and obstructing justice.
Tyler B. Polin, 24, of the 200 block of North State Street, Belvidere; possession of less that five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leonardo Perez-Lopez, 23, of the 100 block of North Douglas Street, Woodstock; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Jack Lambert, 25, of the 3700 block of Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows; aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of criminal damage to government property.
Jolanda M. Buczkowski, 53, of the 8100 block of North Olcott Avenue, Niles; aggravated battery to a police officer.