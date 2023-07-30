Crystal Lake Park District announces additional Concerts in the Park date

Because of inclement weather on the originally scheduled date, Jose Valdez and The Mambo All Stars have been rebooked to perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive in Crystal Lake as part of the Concerts in the Park series.

Each week, the Crystal Lake Park District hosts a regional band to perform Concerts in the Park at Main Beach. Pull out a blanket and enjoy a great night of free entertainment lakeside. Food and beverage, including beer and wine, and small charcoal grills are allowed. Glass bottles are not allowed.

In the event of inclement weather, the decision to reschedule the concert will be made by 4 p.m. To check the status of the event, call 815-410-4475, ext. 6.