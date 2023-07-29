Home State Bank opens new drive-thru

Home State Bank opened a new drive-thru for customers to use for banking at its 611 S. Main Street location in Crystal Lake on July 17. The bank recently completed renovations at the location, and customers can now see the teller and complete other banking business without needing to cross the street to do so.

The bank has owned the property at 611 S. Main Street for many years, and also had a property across the street at 5999 Northwest Highway. That property, which opened in 1982, is in the process of being sold.

The branch’s renovations included a new IT room and a new teller station, among other things. Home State Bank’s 611 S. Main Street location also has a new night deposit box.

Home State Bank’s President and CEO Steven L. Slack was the first customer to drive through the new drive-thru when it opened on July 17. Making banking business more convenient for customers was one reason why the bank consolidated operations at the 611 S. Main Street branch.

“If they need to do a teller transaction or deal with the branch location at all, it’s right here,” Slack said. “So it’s all together.”