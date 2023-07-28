Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl in Woodstock, sentenced to probation and community service

A Cook County man was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty Thursday to possessing fentanyl in Woodstock, according to an amended indictment filed in the McHenry County Courthouse.

Cody N. Cacciatore, 29, of Schiller Park, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to an amended charge of unlawful possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of fentanyl, according to the amended indictment.

In exchange for his guilty plea, a count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance being less than 200 grams of fentanyl was dismissed, according to the amended indictment.

Cacciatore was ordered to pay about $1,000 in fees and other assessments were waived, according to a waiver.

He also was accepted into the McHenry County Drug Court program.

On Oct. 30, Cacciatore was found by police at the train depot in Woodstock, where he was believed to have been experiencing an opioid overdose. He was taken to a local hospital and treated with naloxone, court records show.

When changing out of his clothes at the hospital, police found that he “had 14 taped bags of an off-white powdery substance which field tested for the presumptive presence of oxycodone” in his underwear, according to court documents.

Cacciatore also allegedly had $630 in cash in small and large denominations in his possession, according to the complaint.

He initially was charged with the unlawful possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of oxycodone and unlawful possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone, according to an indictment dated Nov. 17.

The substance later was sent to the Illinois State Police Laboratory, which reported findings of 15.2 grams of fentanyl, according to a motion filed in the courthouse.