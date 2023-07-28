Man accused of charging almost $7K on credit cards he stole from woman at Crystal Lake Mariano’s

A McHenry County judge issued a warrant for a man accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at Mariano’s grocery store in Crystal Lake last month and charging about $7,000 on her credit cards.

Timmy Lee Weeks, 61, of the 2500 block of Drury Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with conspiracy/aggravated identity theft/ID stolen from a victim older than 60 and theft/unauthorized control between $500 and $10,000, each a Class 3 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Police said that about 2:45 p.m. on June 24, Weeks “removed” a wallet from the purse of a 77-year-old woman that was in a shopping cart while the woman was shopping at Mariano’s Grocery Store located at 105 Northwest Highway.

Later that day, Weeks “conspired” with an unidentified female and “made unlawful, unauthorized purchases” at Sam’s Club and Best Buy also in Crystal Lake using the woman’s credit cards that had been in her wallet for a total loss of $6,798.86, according to the criminal complaint.