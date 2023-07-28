Helping Paws will open new puppy room

Helping Paws Animal Shelter will be celebrating the opening of its new puppy room and dog kennel Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at their shelter in Woodstock.

Helping Paws also will host a Raise the Woof event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at their Woodstock shelter.

Helping Paws recently wrapped up Phase One of shelter renovations and will have a puppy ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday before Raise the Woof kicks off at 2 p.m. The ribbon-cutting will take place in the new puppy room, then puppies at the shelter will come into the puppy room.

Sharon Bono-Fabian, Vice President of Helping Paws, said Saturday’s festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting to mark the renovation of the new puppy room.

“At 1:30, we’re going to have a ribbon cutting to celebrate,” Bono-Fabian said. “We’ll do the ribbon cutting in the puppy room.”

Phase Two of renovations will include a new medical suite for animals and a new cat room, among other things.

Helping Paws had a Raise the Woof event last year as well, kicking off a capital campaign to raise money for the shelter renovations. Bono-Fabian said Helping Paws is run by donations and fundraisers and wants to make Raise the Woof an annual event going forward.

“Having that as an annual event would be beneficial,” Bono-Fabian said. “We would like to turn it into an annual event.”