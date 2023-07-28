Crystal Lake students rev up for race on go-karts they built themselves

Two students from Crystal Lake Central High School will be racing go-karts they built this Saturday at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.
The race is part of the ComEd EV Rally program that brings in 45 young women to mentor and educate on science and technology. The program’s goal is to help the next generation get into the clean energy industry while bridging the gender gap in STEM fields.
Women make up only 27% of STEM workers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Crystal Lake Central senior Natalie DuShane and Crystal Lake Central junior Evangeline Noftz are participating in this year’s race.
Noftz, who is on the Violet Vortex team, said she is interested in studying computer engineering after high school, which is a subject that she discovered during the program. She said she was interested to meet girls who also have technology interests.
“I don’t really see that often at school so it was really nice to be in a community like that,” Noftz said.
This is the second year that ComEd is putting on the rally. Last year, 30 girls created all-electric go-karts for the first time. ComEd’s program previously had girls create vehicles out of recycled refrigerators called the Icebox Derby, a ComEd spokesperson said.
The program teaches topics such as electric vehicles, STEM and clean energy careers. Any female Illinois residents between the ages of 13 to 18 are eligible for the program.
Mentor and ComEd senior manager of transmission operations Yasmin El-Tigani said that she was one of two females in her graduating class. She said it’s exciting to help young women grow confidence while they’re in the program.
“At the beginning, they’re obviously a little shy,” El-Tigani said. “You see them opening up more, asking questions, creating bonds and relationships with new friends.”
Each teammate takes turns driving the go-kart in the race, each riding one lap. The go-karts are about the size of a bumper car, and can reach up to 15 mph.
The race, which is from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday at the Museum of Science and Industry, also will include four challenges, El-Tigani said. One challenge prompts the racers to build a wind turbine and another is to build a circuit that will turn on light bulbs.
“I’m really excited and I have confidence that my team will do well,” Noftz said. “I think that we are well prepared.”