$20K warrant issued for Lake in the Hills man accused of having relations with a family member

A McHenry County judge issued a $20,000 warrant on Monday for the arrest of a Lake in the Hills man accused of having sexual relations with a family member, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The 48-year-old man was charged with five counts of sexual relations within families, Class 3 felonies, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted, the man faces between two to five years in prison. The conviction also is probational.

The man was accused of committing the acts on dates in May and July, according to the complaint.

As of Wednesday he was not in custody of the county jail, according to the jail log.