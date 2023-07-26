Marengo man arrested Monday, accused of sexually assaulting child younger than 13

A Marengo man was being held in the McHenry County jail on $150,000 bond, accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to the jail log and Marengo police.

Filomeno Xique, 46, of the 400 block of Damon Street, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, Class X felony, as well as criminal sexual abuse/victim unable to understand, act or give consent, according to the jail log and Marengo police.

Should Xique be found guilty on the Class X felony, he could be sentenced to between six and 60 years in prison, according to Illinois statute.

In order to be released, Xique must post $15,000, the 10% of the bond.

He is due in court Thursday.