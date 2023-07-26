July 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Marengo man arrested Monday, accused of sexually assaulting child younger than 13

By Amanda Marrazzo
Filomeno Xique

Filomeno Xique (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A Marengo man was being held in the McHenry County jail on $150,000 bond, accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to the jail log and Marengo police.

Filomeno Xique, 46, of the 400 block of Damon Street, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, Class X felony, as well as criminal sexual abuse/victim unable to understand, act or give consent, according to the jail log and Marengo police.

Should Xique be found guilty on the Class X felony, he could be sentenced to between six and 60 years in prison, according to Illinois statute.

In order to be released, Xique must post $15,000, the 10% of the bond.

He is due in court Thursday.