Man sought on warrant, accused of sexually abusing teen in Harvard arrested

A man accused of sexually abusing a teen in Harvard, wanted on a $45,000 bond, was taken into custody at the McHenry County jail Monday, according to the jail log.

Roberto Mercado, 20, of Walworth, Wisconsin, was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person who was at least 13 but younger than 17, Class 2 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted on the charge, he faces between three and seven years in prison. The charge also can be probational.

Mercado posted $4,500, 10% of his bond, and was released Monday, hours after his arrest.

He is accused of abusing the teen on or about 10:30 p.m. on June 24, according to the complaint signed by a Harvard police officer.