Julie Ann’s to turn Crystal Lake Main Beach into ‘Ice Cream Land’

A festival focused on ice cream, community and local businesses is coming to Crystal Lake Main Beach on Friday, Aug. 18.

Julie Ann’s will be hosting the Ice Cream Fest that will feature dozens of ice cream and desserts, prizes, activities and live music.

This will be Julie Ann’s first summer event at this scale, owner Pete Wisniewski said. He was inspired to honor founders and his grandparents, John and Mary Zielnicki. John Zielnicki, who died in 2021, lived by the Main Beach with Mary.

“They loved Lakeside Fest,” Wisniewski said. “So we’re honoring their legacy and showcasing their life’s work.”

The event will have eight local businesses selling special desserts including Milk House Ice Cream, Heady Coffee Roasters and 1776 Restaurant.

Options will be created specially for the event that cannot be found anywhere else. One exclusive item that Wisniewski highlighted is an ice cream sandwich filled with peanut butter cookie dough and banana and chocolate ice cream in between two Oreo cookies.

Dairy-free and vegan options also will be available, Wisniewski said.

A scavenger hunt hosted by the Volo Museum will act as a guide for attendees to navigate around the event. There will be three themed sections called “Kong Cove, Blue Moon Lagoon and the Enchanted Forest,” event organizer Erin McElory said.

Proceeds from ticket sales to enter an ice cream eating contest and tickets for an ice cream sampler set will go to equally support Crystal Lake-based nonprofits CASA of McHenry County and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of McHenry County.

CASA trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in court and Big Brothers and Big Sisters provides mentorship services to children.

“There are these strong undertones of support,” Wisniewski said. “There is a great community that has a pretty powerful message.”

The ice cream eating contest will be a competition of how fast contestants can eat a 6-ounce ice cream dish.

Attendees can buy exclusive festival T-shirts created by local artist Julie Kukreja of Pen and Mouse Design House. She recently painted the mural that is at the Julie Ann’s store.

A portion of the T-shirt sales will support Warp Corps, an organization that helps people with mental health, substance use disorders and housing insecurities.

Live music by Potts and Pans Steel Band and a Grateful Dead cover band, Paul’s Dead will be there. There also will be performances by the Engage Dance Academy and Crystal Lake Gymnastics.

Other activities include a craft station hosted by the Crystal Lake Public Library, glitter tattoos by Tamara’s Artistry and a make-your-own-hula-hoop station by Life on the Fringe.

So far, more than 1,000 tickets have been sold.

The Ice Cream Fest will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Tickets can be bought online for $8 or will be $10 at the gate.

“People are going to celebrate good sweet eats with live entertainment and we’re doing this for a good purpose, not just for small businesses but celebrating our charitable partners,” McElroy said.