Cub Scout Pack 150 passes during the Algonquin Founders Day parade Saturday.

The Algonquin Founders’ Days parade, with the theme “Let’s Go to the Circus,” stepped off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The four-day festival ran from Thursday through Sunday in Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive.