Fire leaves Woodstock home uninhabitable, causes $750K in damages

No one was injured in a fire that left a Woodstock home uninhabitable and caused an estimated $750,000 in damages on Friday, the Woodstock Fire Protection District said.

Crews were dispatched at 3:42 p.m. to the 100 block of North Shannon Drive after receiving multiple 911 calls for the fire. A neighbor, who initially spotted heavy smoke, alerted authorities immediately, according to a news release.

Firefighters work together to extinguish a Woodstock house fire on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a large two-story home with heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters began deploying hose lines to battle the quickly evolving fire while also searching the residence for any occupants. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to the release.

The fire, which was contained to the one structure, was brought under control within 60 minutes of crews arriving, according to the release.

The fire caused significant damage to the structure and contents. The home is considered beyond repair with initial damages $750,000 in damages.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District personnel work to put out a house fire on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Although preliminary investigations do not reveal any suspicious nature, the fire remains under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, the release said.