Crystal Lake South grad, Chicago theater award nominee, using talent to help those with challenges

Luke Skorija of Lake in the Hills spent much of his life on stages building his own confidence and character.
Now, as the 18-year-old heads off to college, he is planning for a future where he will share those gifts with others facing emotional and physical challenges.
“Musical theater is an awesome platform to help people, challenge people,” said Skorija, who just graduated Crystal Lake South High School and earned a prestigious Chicago theater award for his most recent performance there.
He also works as a camp counselor with the Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association where he already uses his theater background to help others.
Principal Josh Nobilio said that during Skorija’s four years of high school, ending with him giving the keynote speech at graduation, Skorija “shined.”
“He is a phenomenal kid and a phenomenal student,” Nobilio said.
Skorija is preparing to go off to The University of Louisville where he will major in music therapy.
“I picture myself post-college using my music therapy credentials to help those with disabilities,” said Skorija who sings and plays clarinet, piano and guitar. “Working with people with disabilities is [another] passion of mine, I am hoping to marry these two passions.”
Theater has taught Skorija how to quickly adapt to any situation or emotion, useful in his work at NISRA.
“For a camper at my summer camp, their thoughts emotions and actions can be influenced by any number of things, big or small,” he said. “So, the ways in which I as a staff member support them is constantly changing and I am always learning and tackling new challenges.”
He expects this to hold true in his future career as a music therapist as well.
“Mistakes happen, but as the saying goes, ‘The show must go on,’ ” he said. “In theater, you are always adapting your performance on your fellow actors and the audience’s energy and reaction.”
Skorija, who has been in plays since the third grade, recently was honored for his work on stage.
He was announced as a runner up for best performer in an actor role at the Broadway in Chicago’s 12th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theater Awards.
His role of George Seurat in “Sunday in the Park with George” earned him the prestigious nod celebrated at The Broadway Playhouse in Chicago where he performed a solo, and with other nominees, performed two group numbers from “Aladdin.”
The week-long event also included workshops with other nominees, professional actors, directors and choreographers.
“It was an incredible experience,” he said. “I could never have dreamed I would have done that. I got to work with some very talented people, but nothing to compare to the talent and hardworking attitude of all those nominees. It was super inspiring. I loved getting to do that.”
As part of the honor, Skorija said he was invited along with other nominees to perform Aug. 14 in the Broadway in Chicago Concert in Millennium Park.
IHSMTA nominated 12 each of top actors and actresses from high schools throughout the state. During the award show, each performed in group and solo performances. And, although there is some competition there to be named in the top six nominees, Skorija said everyone was “very supportive” of each other.
“We were competing with each other, but it didn’t feel like it was competition,” he said. “It just felt like we were all cast mates and we all cared about each other.”
The show’s director, Ben Stoner, was nominated by IHSMTA in the best director category with four others selected from 70 high schools throughout Illinois.
Stoner said the nomination “as much as it is flattering,” it is much more about the “whole team.”
The recognition is a testament to all the students and adults involved and their dedication to the theater program and the show, Stoner said.
“We are not a sports team, our win and loss record doesn’t show up in the paper ... so, to have any recognition of any kind is really pretty special,” he said.
Stoner, who has been the school’s theater director for 26 years, described Skorija as “sincere.”
“His talent is obvious to anyone who has seen him perform, but I feel lucky to have worked with him in so many different ways,” Stoner said. “Luke is so humble and kind, and as authentic as you could possibly ever hope a teenager to be.”
His mother, Katie Skorija, said though her son has always been “very talented naturally,” it is special to see how he has been influenced by his two older sisters.
One sister also grew up doing musical theater and today works in professional theater, and the other also worked at NISRA and today is a social worker.
She said her son has merged his love of musical theater “with his desire to help people.”
“We couldn’t be more proud,” Katie Skorija said.