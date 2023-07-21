Crystal Lake man who violated specialty drug court probation re-sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Crystal Lake man whose specialty drug court probation was revoked - and who is facing new drug-related charges in a separate case - was re-sentenced on Friday to five years in prison.

In 2021, Philip Dawson, 36, of the 600 block of Acadia Circle, who acknowledged in court Friday that he has a drug addiction, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of one count of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

“This defendant has been afforded numerous opportunities to right the path that he was on.” — Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Brodersen

Instead of sending Dawson to prison, now-retired McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt sentenced him to 30 months of specialty drug court probation in the 2021 case. Prosecutors at the time agreed to dismiss a Class X cocaine delivery charge, typically punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Brodersen said Friday that Dawson “spat in the face of opportunity” that the specialty court offered him.

Brodersen said that since being discharged from the program, Dawson, who has a lengthy criminal history including time spent in prison for drug and theft offenses, has had “a myriad of violations.” He has tested positive “numerous” times for methamphetamines, THC and alcohol, Brodersen said.

Dawson also had violated the electronic monitoring conditions and missed curfews, he said.

Additionally, Dawson is now facing a new case from a March 27 arrest in which he was charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver between one and 15 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine and resisting a police officer, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Brodersen, as well as Dawson’s attorney Michael Combs, said he also was charged with theft of a vehicle in DuPage County.

“This defendant has been afforded numerous opportunities to right the path that he was on,” Brodersen said in asking Dawson be given extended-term sentencing of six years in prison in the 2021 case.

Combs acknowledged the seriousness of his client’s criminal history but added that he also suffers a drug addiction.

Combs told Judge James Cowlin that although Dawson faces another case to be dealt with in the near future, Friday’s sentencing was just for the 2021 possession charge and did not warrant extended-term sentencing, which would have been between six and 10 years in prison.

Dawson stood and apologized to his parents and the court.

“I know I made a lot of mistakes in my life,” he said adding that he was not proud of them. “I know this drug court was a chance of a lifetime and I did get a lot out of the program. I am an addict. I have some problems, I admit.”

He said he “promises to improve his life” and not return to the court system.

In handing down his sentence, Cowlin noted Dawson’s lengthy criminal history, anger management issues and drug addiction, along with the “amazing opportunities” he has been provided by the courts and his parents.

Cowlin told Dawson he is “not a little kid anymore.”

“Only you can change this pattern, not your attorney, not your parents,” Cowlin said, adding that Dawson has to stop the pattern of a “swinging door at the prison.”

“This (methamphetamine) is the type of drug that, quite frankly, just kills people. You gotta get a handle on this,” Cowlin said.

Dawson replied: “I agree, sir.”

He is due back in court on Aug. 11 to address the case from March 23 and the seizure of a motorcycle and vehicle.

In that case, prosecutors said the McHenry County Sheriff’s Task Force arrested him on an outstanding warrant. He was in possession of four individually packaged baggies containing about seven grams of cocaine, three baggies of about 15.15 grams of methamphetamine and $3,422 in cash, according to a motion to compel filed in the courthouse.

He posted $21,528 and bonded out of the county jail on April 24. While out on bond, he was arrested again on July 6 and charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint filed in the courthouse.

When police executed a search warrant of a vehicle in the garage at the residence where he was living, they found a baggy containing methamphetamine in a vehicle’s glovebox. They also found a ledger inside the home that listed amounts of narcotics, prices and customers’ names, according to a motion to compel.

During this search, Dawson allegedly told the officers, “You came on the wrong day,” according to the motion.