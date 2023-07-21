$20K warrant issued for Algonquin man, 81, who allegedly exposed himself to a child

A McHenry County judge on Friday issued a $20,000 warrant for an 81-year-old Algonquin man accused of exposing himself to a child, according to court records.

Pierce Forsberg, of the 500 block of Hubbard Drive, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child younger than 13 - sexual act, according to the complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The charge is a Class 4 felony punishable by between one and three years in prison, but also is probational.

Algonquin police wrote in the complaint that at about 5:30 p.m. on July 15, Forsberg “knowingly committed the act of sexual exploitation of a child” when he exposed himself to someone he knew was a child and committed a sexual act on himself.

It was unclear Friday where this occurred and a call to police for more information was not immediately returned.