McHenry County State’s Attorney ‘disheartened’ by high court ruling upholding SAFE-T Act’s cashless bail

McHenry County Chief Judge Michael Chmiel listens to discussion during a meeting with McHenry County Judge Tiffamy Davis, the presiding judge of the criminal division; Dan Wallis, the trial court administrator and Seth Krause, the director of McHenry County Probation and Court Services, to discuss how they are going to implement the SAFE-T Act on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )