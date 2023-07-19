Marian Central hopes improved defense leads to Class 2A playoff run

WOODSTOCK – Marian Central rarely had trouble gaining yards and producing points last season.

But stopping their opponents was a completely different story for the Hurricanes.

While Marian averaged a respectable 29.7 points a game offensively, it allowed 44.7 per game on defense. The number ballooned to 53.4 points a game in the Hurricanes’ six losses. Five times they gave up at least 52 points.

Part of that had to do with Marian’s challenging independent schedule. The Hurricanes lost to Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow, to 3A second-round playoff team Mount Carmel, to 5A state runner-up Providence and to 7A semifinalist St. Rita.

“We struggled a lot,” Hurricanes outside linebacker Nate Sarfo said. “First of all, we have to get our coverages down, we had a lot of busted coverages last year. We have to get better in the run game. We have to get better on the interior and know our gap responsibilities and execute.”

[ Read more: Marian Central’s Nate Sarfo makes himself known with hard work, on and off the field ]

Middle linebacker Sean Truckenbrod shared similar sentiments.

“It all starts with the run game,” Truckenbrod said. “If we can focus on that, it’ll take some pressure off our defensive backs. Knowing our Week 1 opponent, it starts there.”

Certainly on Aug. 25 in the opener against Richmond-Burton’s run-heavy offense, Marian’s defense will be tested.

We’re coming in more experienced. Our offense can win most games for us. If we can keep every game under 25, I feel confident that we can win any game.” — Nate Sarfo, Marian Central linebacker

With quarterback Cale McThenia throwing balls to Christian Bentancur, Rylan Dolter and others, the Hurricanes should put up a lot of points. For the Hurricanes to make the Class 2A playoffs from their new Chicagoland Christian Conference, they will need the defense to offer a lot more resistance.

Hurricanes coach Liam Kirwan, a former Loyola assistant in his second season, hopes familiarity with the defense will help.

“Coach [John] Holecek taught me this defense, and [the Hurricanes] didn’t understand all the checks and stuff,” Kirwan said. “It was, ‘This is the call, we’re going to run the call.’ I want to adjust to what the offense is doing. The level of football IQ has gone through the roof.

“When you have three out of four linebackers returning, two defensive backs and one D-lineman, you have guys who understand it a little better.”

Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur (left) blocks teammate Nate Sarfo during summer football practice June 26 in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Sarfo, Truckenbrod and Bentancur return at linebacker, with Justin Jackubowicz and Reese Eckstein, who split time on the defensive line, also coming back. Defensive backs Jake Sievert and Tyson Jackubowicz also are back for the defense.

“We’ve made a lot of improvements,” Sarfo said. “We have a lot of experience at linebacker returning, me and Sean and Christian. We’re coming in more experienced. Our offense can win most games for us. If we can keep every game under 25, I feel confident that we can win any game.”

Truckenbrod thinks Marian has a lot of good players all over its defense.

“We have a lot of returning seniors,” he said. “That’s a big thing. We have a lot of leadership going into this summer. I know throughout the season that will carry through. That’ll be big for us.”

Kirwan also sees a team that is physically better.

“When you look at our strength and conditioning numbers now, our team blows that one out of the water,” Kirwan said. “This group has had more than a year now, and you can tell the difference. Understanding it, and now having the strength. Now it’s focusing on the technique, and I really think they can get it done because they get it [mentally].

“That’s the key thing [assistant] coach [Darren] Fortin and I are big on, having guys see formations and understand things. Jackson Jackubowicz against DePaul Prep [a 34-20 Marian win] said, ‘Coach, they did exactly what you said they were going to do.’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s what those reports are for.’ ”