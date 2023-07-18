Wonder Lake stick-up charges dropped due to ‘lack of cooperation’ by witnesses

Due to a “lack of cooperation” by witnesses McHenry County prosecutors on Monday dismissed a case against one of two brothers involved in a January stick-up outside a Wonder Lake pizzeria.

Dashaun Harvest, 24, of Elgin, was set to go to trial on Monday when Assistant State’s Attorney Tyler Mikan told Judge James Cowlin prosecutors would not pursue the case further.

Dashaun Harvest was charged with armed robbery indicating a firearm, a Class 1 felony, mob action, and two counts of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Harvest was out of prison on parole in connection with a Kane County conviction for armed robbery when he committed the alleged acts in this case. Had he been convicted on these charges he could have faced extended term sentencing of up to 30 years in prison.

Mikan declined to say if charges could or would be refiled in this case. He also did not say in court who the witnesses were or why they are not cooperating, but there are two subpoenas in two people’s names in the file that had not been served as of Monday.

Harvest will be returned to Illinois Department of Corrections custody where he will be adjudicated on his parole violation.

Court documents in the trial dismissed Monday allege he demanded a man’s wallet outside of Napoli’s Pizza while showing what turned out to be a pellet gun, according to court records.

His twin brother Dawun Harvest, 24, also of Elgin, was charged with mob action and obstruction of justice for allegedly pushing the handgun-style pellet gun underneath the car’s front passenger seat in an attempt to conceal it, according to the complaint.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 6:35 p.m. Jan. 18 to the restaurant, located at 7613 Howe Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release at the time.

Two people had arrived at the restaurant and parked next to a gray Chevrolet car, according to the release.

When one of the people exited the car, a man – identified by the sheriff’s office as Dashaun Harvest – demanded money from the victim at gunpoint.

The man complied and Harvest allegedly returned to his vehicle, which then drove away. The people that were robbed said they followed the vehicle, and shots were fired at them, police said. The shots later were identified as pellets from a pellet gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Neither man was charged with shooting at the vehicle.

Woodstock Police stopped the vehicle after the alleged victims called 911, according to the release.

Harvest had been held in the county jail on $100,000 bond since his arrest.

His brother, who was held on a lesser bond of $11,000, posted the required 10% or $1,100 and was released on Jan. 23. His case is still pending and he is due back in court Friday.

Dawun Harvest is charged with obstructing justice/destroying evidence and mob action with force, each a Class 4 felony, as well as two counts of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon, Class A misdemeanors, according to court documents.