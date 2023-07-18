9-month-old pronounced dead following call to Harvard residence

Harvard police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old baby following a call Tuesday for an unresponsive infant, police said.
Police and the Harvard Fire Protection District were called at about 9:41 a.m to the zero to 100 block of North Lincoln Street, according to a prepared release from Chief of Police Tyson Bauman.
Officers arriving on the scene immediately administered CPR to the infant until Harvard firefighters arrived and took over medical care. The infant was transported by ambulance to Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Harvard, where the infant was pronounced dead, according to the release.
The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Crimes against Children Task Force is aiding in the investigation, according to police.