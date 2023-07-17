Trial delayed for man accused of sexually abusing child in Crystal Lake

As jury selection was expected to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of sexually abusing a child in Crystal Lake over a five-year span, prosecutors said new discovery surfaced last week requiring pre-trial hearings.

Juan Jose Cheverez, 40, of Des Moines, Iowa, is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Class X felonies, as well as three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the indictments filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash told Judge Tiffany Davis that on Thursday the state was “made aware of new disclosures” that the state intends to use at trial.

Youash said the disclosures include statements of prior “bad acts” and a potential new witness, being the father of the alleged victim.

Cheverez’s attorney Assistant Public Defender Kim Messer, who said she was ready for trial Monday morning, said now she would be filing motions to bar testimony of any prior bad acts.

Davis said that in order to ensure Cheverez receives his due process, she would continue the trial to allow time for pre-trial hearings on the new discovery.

According to the criminal complaint and indictment, Cheverez sexually assaulted and abused the child who was younger than 13 over a span of five years between Jan 1, 2007, and Jan. 1, 2012.

Authorities said the abuse occurred when Cheverez lived in Crystal Lake. He then moved to Iowa then went to Mexico. He was arrested in March 2022 trying to re-enter the United States in Arizona.

He is currently in custody at the McHenry County jail on $250,000 bond. He would need to post 10% of the bond, $25,000 to be released.

Cheverez, who if convicted on the most serious Class X felonies could spend the rest of his life in prison, is due back in court on Aug. 1.