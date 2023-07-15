Vote for Crystal Lake boy in mullet competition

A Crystal Lake 4-year-old boy is in the running for best kids’ mullet in a national online competition.

Pierson Ramsey has always had a mullet haircut and his mother, Niki Ganske Ramsey, said that she can’t imagine him with any other hairstyle.

“It’s 100% him. I don’t think I can even change his haircut, it’s just who he is,” Niki Ganske Ramsey said. “He loves it. He used to call it his ‘wallet.’ He couldn’t say ‘mullet.’”

The Mullet Champ competition asks people to submit photos of their boldest mullet hairdos across the county.

The competition is a fundraising effort supporting Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors. The organization supports wounded veterans and their families with accessible and mortgage-free homes.

People can directly donate under a contestant’s page to boost the number of votes a contestant gets. So far, the competition has raised over $60,000 for the nonprofit.

Pierson Ramsey is the youngest of four sons, whom are all wrestlers. Pierson is a part of the Crystal Lake Wizards Wrestling Club. Niki Ganske Ramsey said that one of his coaches calls him “Joe Dirt.” Since that name was already taken in the competition, she went with “The Animal.”

So far, Pierson Ramsey has over 100 votes. The top 100 contestants will move on to the second round from July 20-24. The top 25 will compete for votes and judge approvals from Aug. 7-11.

Votes are weighed by voting numbers and donation dollars. A team of judges help decide the annual winner in the final round. Winners from each category receive a cash prize, prizes from sponsors and a trophy.

Pierson Ramsey is in the Kids category, ages 1-4. There are also categories for teens, women and people ages 55 and up.

You can vote for Pierson by visiting mulletchamp.com/kids_and_teens/pierson-ramsey-the-animal.