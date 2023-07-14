Wonder Lake man pleads not guilty to possessing drug-infused chocolates

A Wonder Lake man pleaded not guilty Friday to possessing six chocolate bars infused with psilocybin, a psychedelic drug.

Kegan N. Norgard, 21, is charged with one count of possessing more than 200 grams of a substance containing psilocybin, a Class 1 felony, according to an indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted, he could face between four and 15 years in prison, three years of mandatory supervised release and fines of up to $25,000. He also could be sentenced to probation or conditional discharge, Judge James Cowlin said during his arraignment.

Richmond police said in the criminal complaint that about 8:15 a.m. May 9, Norgard had six chocolate bars infused with psilocybin in his possession weighing 356.1 grams in total.

Norgard, who bonded out of the county jail in May after posting 10% of a $70,000 bond, is due back in court Aug. 25.

His attorney declined to comment.