Man charged with sexually assaulting child over five years in Crystal Lake could head to trial next week

Though it could be delayed, a jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday in the McHenry County courthouse for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 13 in Crystal Lake over a span of five years.

Juan Jose Cheverez, 40, of the 3100 block of Cottage Grove in Des Moines, Iowa, is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Class X felonies, as well as three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the indictments filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted on each of the Class X charges he could be sentenced between six and 60 years in prison on each charge served consecutively, according to the indictment.

According to the criminal complaint and indictment the assault and abuse of the child who was younger than 13 occurred between Jan 1, 2007, and Jan. 1, 2012.

Cheverez, being represented by Assistant Public Defender Kim Messer has been held on $250,000 bond in custody of the McHenry County jail since March 22, 2022. To be released on pre-trial bond he would have needed to post $25,000.

Messer said late Friday the state tendered “last minute discovery” that could delay the trial.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said the state filed motions Friday due to “new disclosures made by the victim.”

“This may require hearings to be held prior to the trial,” he said.