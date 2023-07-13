Man who passed counterfeit $100 bills in Crystal Lake, Cary loses chance to keep conviction off his record

A man who initially received second-chance probation for passing counterfeit $100 bills at businesses in Crystal Lake and Cary, then violated the conditions, was convicted and re-sentenced Thursday to two years of probation.

Demetri D. Ates, 23, was among four people charged in 2021 with forgery, Class 3 felonies.

Ates along with Korey Collier, 20, of Riverdale, Jerry Plummer, 21, of Round Lake Beach, and Akeem Yasin, 35, of Chicago, were accused of “knowingly” passing counterfeit $100 bills at Freddy’s Frozen Custard, World Market, Potbelly’s and Menards on June 7, 2021, according to indictments filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

They also were charged with passing counterfeit $100 bills at Jewel-Osco and the Pizza Stop in Cary on that same date, according to separate indictments filed in the courthouse.

They each also were accused of being in the possession of 31 $100 bills that were “capable of defrauding another,” according to the indictments.

Ates violated the terms of second-chance probation on Feb. 28, 2022, when he was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and aggravated fleeing/eluding police, according to court documents.

Second-chance probation is a sentence that a judge can enter without entering a conviction and that does not show up on someone’s record.

Ates had this second chance revoked and now has been convicted and re-sentenced to felony probation. The conviction remains on his record.

Ates also was ordered to perform 100 hours of public service and was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail. However, the jail time, to be served at 50% was stayed, according to the supplemental sentencing order on file, signed by McHenry County judge Tiffany Davis.

The jail time could be remitted upon the successful completion of his probation, Davis wrote.

Collier entered into a negotiated plea of guilty and is serving second-chance felony probation. Plummer also entered into a negotiated plea of guilty and is serving two years of probation with special conditions. Yasin entered into a negotiated plea of guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison, according to documents in the courthouse.