Police seek woman accused of using stolen credit card at McHenry, Volo Home Depots

A $50,000 warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of a woman accused of stealing an elderly woman’s credit card and charging thousands of dollars in gift cards on it at Home Depots in McHenry and Volo, according to a criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Gina Alejandra Ortiz-Mogollon, 28, of the 2300 block of Oak Park Avenue in Chicago, is charged with two counts of aggravated ID theft of an elderly person exceeding $300 but not $10,000, Class 2 felonies, as well as unlawful possession of another’s identification card, exceeding $150, according to the complaint signed by a Johnsburg police officer.

On or about 1 p.m. July 3, Ortiz-Mogollon allegedly “knowingly” used a personal identification document, being a credit card, of a person who is older than 60 years “to fraudulently obtain $1,589.25 worth of Home Depot gift cards” from the McHenry Home Depot, according to the complaint.

About a half hour later on the same date, Ortiz-Mogollon allegedly committed the same act of ID theft at the Home Depot in Volo. This time she is accused of “fraudulently” using the same person’s credit card to buy $1,297.47 in gift cards, according to the complaint.