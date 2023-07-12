McHenry County judge issues $45K warrant for man accused of sexually abusing teen in Harvard

A McHenry County judge issued a $45,000 warrant Tuesday for the arrest of a Wisconsin man accused of sexually abusing a teen in Harvard, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Roberto Mercado, 20, of the 100 block of North U.S. 14 in Walworth, Wisconsin, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person who was at least 13 but younger than 17 according to the criminal complaint filed in the courthouse.

He is accused of abusing the teen on or about 10:30 p.m. June 24, according to the complaint signed by a Harvard police officer.