McHenry apartment fire displaces residents, one resident taken to hospital

A McHenry apartment building sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage on Tuesday and is not habitable, according to a release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

One resident was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and another resident and a firefighter were treated at the scene, officials said.

Firefighters were called at about 3:40 a.m. to the building on the 1900 block of North Orleans Street. Crews arriving to the two-story, eight-unit building found heavy fire, extending from the second floor to the attic space, coming from the building, according to the release.

Firefighters entered the apartment building to search for occupants and began attacking the fire from inside. Once the building had been cleared of residents “a defensive attack was started from the exterior,” according to the release.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene and was assisting the displaced residents.

The McHenry Township Fire District received aid from the Crystal Lake, Nunda, Wauconda, Richmond, Fox River Grove, Algonquin, Fox Lake, Wonder Lake, Spring Grove, Cary, Woodstock, Lake Villa, and Round Lake fire departments.

No damage estimate was immediately available, and the fire’s cause is still under investigation.