A boat required a water rescue after it jumped a dam in McHenry

A boat got stuck at the bottom of the Stratton Lock and Dam on the Fox River Monday night after it went over the concert spill of the dam.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. in McHenry, said Jayette Bolinski of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Four people were on the boat: a man and a woman from Chicago, a man from Du Quoin, Illinois, and another man but his hometown is unknown.

“Several occupants were heard screaming,” Bolinski said.

First responders were able to walk the occupants to shore and sent them to different hospitals but medical conditions are unknown at this time.

All buoys, lights, signs and locks were lit up and visible last night, Bolinski said.

The boat sunk below the dam in about a foot of water. BruceSki’s Marine Construction and Recovery towed the boat out of the water around 6 a.m. Tuesday, a representative of BruceSki’s said.

The boat is “destroyed” and the hull was cracked in multiple places, the BruceSki’s representative said.

The conservation police are investigating the matter, Bolinski said.