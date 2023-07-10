McHenry man gets 16 years for ‘vicious’ attack on man in CVS parking lot

A McHenry man who launched a “vicious” physical attack on another man in a CVS parking lot in in 2020 attempting to steal his vehicle was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison.

Cory Wolf, 44, was found guilty in May following a bench trial before Judge James Cowlin of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property, according to court documents in the McHenry County courthouse and a news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to 10 years on the attempted aggravated robbery charge and six years for the aggravated battery. Each sentence is required to be served at 50% and served concurrently. Upon his release he will be on 18 months of mandatory supervised release, according to the sentencing order on file in the courthouse.

He will receive credit for about three years (1,142 days) spent in McHenry County Jail.

On the criminal damage to property conviction, a misdemeanor, Wolf was sentenced to 364 days in county jail which with time served is considered served.

Wolf was initially charged in April 2020 after he attacked another man while wearing a mask in a CVS parking lot at 3900 W. Elm St. in McHenry.

While indicating he had a firearm, Wolf physically attacked the man in an attempt to steal his car keys and vehicle, according to the criminal complaint and indictment on file in the courthouse.

He struck the man numerous times in the face and neck and threw him to the ground causing a bloody nose, cuts and lacerations, according to court documents.

The attack was captured on surveillance video and Wolf was apprehended by the McHenry Police Department that same night, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

In his decision on May 10, Judge Cowlin described the evidence against Wolf as “overwhelming” with the video evidence corroborating that Wolf was “lying in wait” for the victim before beginning his “vicious attack,” according the release from the state’s attorneys office.