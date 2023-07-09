Five juveniles injured when UTV rolls in Woodstock

Five juveniles, including three who were taken to area hospitals, were injured Saturday evening when the ATV they were riding in rolled on its side near Woodstock.

One of the young people was trapped underneath the Bobcat UTV side-by-side, but was freed before emergency crews arrived, according to information provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman Alex Vucha.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called at 7:54 p.m. to the 2800 block of Raycraft Road in unincorporated Woodstock for the reported motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

At the scene, firefighters found a damaged, but upright, Bobcat UTV side-by-side in the ditch. Emergency responders were told the vehicle had initially rolled onto its side but had been lifted and uprighted by bystanders, freeing an injured juvenile who had been pinned underneath.

Of the five juveniles who had been on the UTV, two were taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries, one female with serious injuries was airlifted from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, and two were evaluated on scene by paramedics but not transported to a hospital.

All injuries are believe to be non-life threatening, according to the release.

The Raycraft Road was closed in both directions for over an hour following the crash.

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District aided on the scene, taking one of the three patients to the hospital, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.