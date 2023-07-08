Marian Central embraces new challenge, 1st season in Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central has taken its fair share of bumps and bruises playing football in the rugged East Suburban Catholic Conference over the years, but the Hurricanes always approached the competition with a positive mindset.

Even last year, playing a demanding independent schedule, Marian never felt it was out of any game.

“We were told to never go in scared,” said senior quarterback Cale McThenia, a Northern Iowa commit. “You always want to go in with a mindset to win, no matter what team you’re playing. When you’re facing teams like St. Rita, teams like Providence, those teams have shown they know how to get to state championships.

“You learn from those. ... that’s the biggest thing. It’s hard to compete with those teams, but we’ve been in games like that. We’ve battled.”

Marian Central, with an enrollment of 389, according to the two-year average at IHSA.org, will have a more favorable schedule this season as part of the inaugural, nine-team Chicagoland Christian Conference.

Only Wheaton Academy (669.5) has a larger enrollment. After two nonconference games to start the campaign, Marian also will play Christ the King (371), Bishop McNamara (320), Chicago Christian (316), Chicago Hope Academy (274.5), St. Edward (268) and Aurora Christian (200). Timothy Christian (401) is in the CCC, but will not compete in football.

Marian finished 3-6 last fall and hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2017. In the previous two seasons (not including the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020-21), the Hurricanes missed the playoffs by a game, finishing 4-5.

Playing in a more favorable conference and being in Class 2A should produce more positive results for a hungry Hurricanes team.

“It’s going to be way different than what we’ve been used to,” said coach Liam Kirwan, a 2013 Marian graduate. “We’ve seen a lot of these teams before. Wheaton Academy was on our schedule last year. They’re a great program, and we’re excited to have them as a conference rival. You have storied programs like Bishop McNamara, and Aurora Christian was winning a bunch of state championships with Don Beebe when I was here.

“The kids are excited for the challenge.”

Marian Central tight end Christian Bentancur catches the football during summer practice in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Marian increased its offseason training, starting earlier than last season, with the hopes of ending its playoff drought. The Hurricanes were a playoff fixture not long ago, missing the postseason only twice during a stretch from 2003 to 2017 under Ed Brucker and Mike Maloney.

“It was a difficult year, but we took it as motivation for our offseason training, to get bigger and better,” said senior tight end Christian Bentancur, a Clemson commit. “Each year, we’re striving to make the playoffs and break down that wall.

“Hopefully, this year, we can do it. We didn’t have the best record last year; we played some tough teams, but we pushed through until the end.”

Bentancur said playing bigger teams can take its toll, but it also builds toughness.

“It was a lot of ups and downs,” Bentancur said. “When a team is bigger and better than you, you’ve just got to be tougher than them. There’s always going to be a point when you’re not the biggest team and you might not going to be the most athletic team, but if you keep being tough on each play, then it’s going to eventually work out for you.”

Last year in his first season, Kirwan’s big goal was to bring back the Marian Central tradition of excellence. Now, he is hoping to see his program take the next step. The numbers at the lower levels also have grown, Kirwan said, with about 20 freshmen joining the program.

“For me, last year was about bringing the energy and the pride about Marian Central Catholic football back, and I felt like we did a really good job of that. We saw a lot of alumni come back and now our football program is bigger this year than it was last year. We’re bringing back that energy and excitement. I think everyone can feel it.”

Before getting into conference play, Marian opens the season Aug. 25 with a tough test against Richmond-Burton.

“Our focus is one game at a time, focus on your job one play at a time,” Kirwan said. “We want to go 1-0 every week. When you add it up, hopefully that gets us to a lot more wins and a deep run in the playoffs.”